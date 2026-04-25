Ex-Indian Pacer S. Sreesanth Alleges Former AAP Leader Harbhajan Singh Earned ₹1 Crore From IPL 'Slapgate' Controversy

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The 2008 IPL “slapgate” controversy has resurfaced once again after former India pacer S Sreesanth strongly reacted to reports and discussions around the incident being used for commercial gain. In a fresh statement, Sreesanth has accused Harbhajan Singh of allegedly “making money” from the infamous episode, reigniting one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about controversies.

The incident dates back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008, when Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth during a post-match handshake following a game against Kings XI Punjab. The moment, captured on camera, led to massive backlash at the time and resulted in disciplinary action against Harbhajan, including a suspension for the remainder of the season.

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"Until recently, there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to post a story about it. I told him, 'I'll forgive but I'll never forget.' If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example of that. There is no doubt about it," said Sreesanth while speaking with Mathrubhumi.

Sreesanth has expressed disappointment over the continued public circulation and commercial references linked to the incident. According to him, revisiting the controversy for content or monetisation has reopened old wounds, despite both players having moved on professionally over the years.

Sreesanth-Harbhajan saga continues

Sreesanth, however, also reiterated that while he has forgiven Harbhajan on a personal level, he has not been able to forget the episode entirely. His remarks reflect the emotional weight the incident still carries, even nearly two decades later.

Despite past reconciliation attempts between the two cricketers, including public statements of regret from Harbhajan over the years, Sreesanth’s latest comments suggest that the “slapgate” episode continues to remain a sensitive chapter in his career. As reactions pour in online, the incident once again highlights how one of the IPL’s earliest controversies still echoes in Indian cricket discussions nearly 18 years later.