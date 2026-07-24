Ex-Indian Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Supports Students Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest, Says 'Brainwashing Youth Will Never Work'

Sanjay Manjrekar/X

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has once again spoken out in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying the movement reflects much more than outrage over an examination scandal. In a strongly worded post on X, Manjrekar argued that the demonstrations represent a wider frustration among India's youth over feeling "suppressed" in a democracy and accused sections of the mainstream media of attempting to "brainwash" them.

"This isn’t just about NEET paper leaks. It’s a revolt against feeling generally suppressed in a democracy & the mainstream media’s brainwashing. As a father of two, I know first hand: suppressing & brainwashing today’s youth will never work," Manjrekar wrote on X, reiterating his support for the ongoing protests.

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The former batter's latest remarks comes after he urged authorities to empower young people rather than silence them. Earlier, he had posted, "I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights," a message that resonated widely on social media amid the nationwide demonstrations.

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Manjrekar's comments arrive as protests continue across several parts of the country over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. While activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike following discussions with the Centre, students and opposition leaders have continued demanding accountability, educational reforms and greater transparency in the examination system.

With his latest statement, Manjrekar has broadened the conversation beyond the examination controversy, framing it as a larger debate about democratic freedoms, the voices of young citizens and the need to engage with their concerns rather than dismiss them.