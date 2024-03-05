Ex-India Women's Cricket Coach Tushar Arothe Arrested After Vadodara Cops Recover ₹1 Crore Cash From His House

On Monday, Vadodara police made a significant arrest, apprehending Tushar Arothe, the former coach of the Indian women's cricket team, following a raid on his residence in Pratapgunj.

The authorities discovered a staggering ₹1 crore in cash during the operation, with Arothe failing to provide a satisfactory explanation for its presence.

Acting on tip-off

The Special Operations Group (SOG) uncovered the cash concealed in grey bags, acting on a tip-off regarding suspicious activity at the apartment of Arothe's son, Rishi, who has previously faced allegations related to cricket betting and deceit.

Additionally, two individuals identified as Vikrant Raipatvar and Amit Janit were found in possession of ₹38 lakh in cash.

"Upon interrogation, Arothe could not justify the substantial sum of money found in his residence, prompting us to take action against Arothe, Raipatvar, and Janit under CrPC Section 102 (power to seize property)," stated SOG Inspector VS Patel.

Arothe's troubled past

This isn't the first time Arothe has faced legal scrutiny. In 2019, he was arrested in connection with an IPL betting case, although he was later released on bail.

Allegedly, Arothe had placed bets on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

Cricket & coaching background

Arothe's background includes a career as a first-class cricketer for Baroda, alongside coaching the Indian women's team, which notably reached the World Cup final in 2017.

However, his tenure was marked by controversy, leading to his premature resignation in July 2018 following India's defeat to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final amid reports of internal discord within the team.

Prior to this, he had also served as part of the team's coaching staff from 2008 to 2012.