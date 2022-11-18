‘Everything's possible’: Cristiano Ronaldo on playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken on the possibility of playing with Argentine great Lionel Messi at PSG after damaging his relationship with current club Manchester United following his bombshell interview exposing the EPL club with Piers Morgan recently.

Ronaldo, in a two-part interview, heavily critisised the Manchester United owners — Glazers — teammates, as well as current manager Erik ten Hag for showing lack of empathy and respect towards him.

End of chapter?

The outburst will definitely put an end to his stay at Old Trafford and speculation his rife that the 37-year-old will join the Paris-based French club.

And the Portugal legend has now revealed that PSG could be the next destination in his glittering career.



Morgan asked if there was a world where Kylian Mbappe leaves the club for Real Madrid and it leaves a space for him up front at the French champions.

Ronaldo said: "Everything is possible. "Why not? For sure. They will sell a lot of shirts.”

Massive rivalry

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is well documented, but the Portugal captain waxed lyrics about the Argentine star.

“He is an amazing player. Magic! A top person. We have shared the stage for 16 years. Imagine 16 years! So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not his friend. In terms of what I mean as a friend who was with you in your house or speaking on the phone.

"No, but it's like a teammate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always have respect and they're from Argentina.

"My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What am I going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."