'Everyone Is Not Shubman Gill To Have A Good Zodiac': Kris Srikkanth Takes Dig At Selectors Over Ruturaj Gaikwad Snub

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth recently expressed disappointment with the BCCI selectors for omitting Ruturaj Gaikwad from the national T20I squad. Gaikwad, who showcased his form by scoring 133 runs in the series against Zimbabwe in Harare earlier this month, was surprisingly left out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Despite his impressive performance against Zimbabwe, Gaikwad did not find a place in the squad heading to Sri Lanka. This decision has raised eyebrows among cricket pundits and fans alike, given Gaikwad's consistent showing in recent matches.

Srikkanth's Critique

Kris Srikkanth, known for his outspoken views, criticised the selectors for what he perceives as biased decision-making. He highlighted the discrepancy by comparing Gaikwad's exclusion to the inclusion of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for both the T20I and ODI series.

This move, Srikkanth implied, suggests a preference for Gill over other deserving candidates, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth expressed his belief that Ruturaj Gaikwad deserves a spot in the T20I squad due to his batting prowess and contributions in recent outings. He urged selectors to reevaluate their criteria and ensure that deserving players like Gaikwad are given opportunities based on merit rather than other factors.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is an automatic choice for T20Is. Rutu should score more runs and selectors should see him, because everyone is not Shubman Gill to have a good zodiac sign," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Cricket Fraternity Divided

The omission of Ruturaj Gaikwad from the national T20I squad has sparked debates within the cricketing community, with Srikkanth's critique adding fuel to the discussion.

As Team India gets ready to leave for the upcoming series, the scrutiny over the team selection continues, highlighting the complexities and criticisms that surround the selection process in Indian cricket.

Note: Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in the 3-T20I series in Pallekele starting July 27 while Rohit Sharma will return to captain the 3 ODIs that will be played in Colombo on August 2, 4 and 7.