'Everybody Became A Creator During Lockdown': India's Triple Jump Star Niharika Vashisht Opens Up On Her Social Media Journey; Video

Niharika Vashisht/Instagram

India’s rising triple jump talent Niharika Vashisht recently opened up about how she stepped into the world of content creation, revealing that it all began during the unexpected pause brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Niharika shared that like many others at the time, she started experimenting with creating videos as people across the world explored new hobbies indoors. What initially began as a casual activity soon turned into something she genuinely enjoyed, especially the process of shooting and editing content.

“So, the whole thing started back in 2020 when the lockdown happened. We all know everybody became a creator during the lockdown, and everybody was putting out cooking videos, dancing videos, home workout videos and everything. That is when I fell in love with the process of shooting content and editing,” she said.

At the time, she wasn’t focused on building a career in content creation. Instead, her aim was to give people a glimpse into the intense training routines that athletes go through, sharing her journey simply for fun and to spread awareness about the hard work behind the scenes.

“I did not think much about how it's going to happen or what the future of content creating is. I was just putting my videos out for fun and wanted everyone to know what kind of training I’m doing and how intense it can be,” she added, noting that it gradually became a meaningful part of her life alongside athletics.