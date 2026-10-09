'Every Dish Had Its Own...': Rashid Khan Hosts Irfan Pathan And Yusuf Pathan For Afghan Feast, Former India All-Rounder Shares Heartfelt Post

Rashid Khan Hosts Irfan Pathan And Yusuf Pathan For Afghan Feast | Irfan Pathan/X

Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan hosted former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan for an elaborate Afghan feast, with Irfan expressing his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended by the leg-spinner and his wife, Layloma.

Irfan took to X to share his experience, praising Rashid and Layloma for making the gathering memorable. The former India all-rounder was particularly impressed by the spread of Afghan delicacies served during the meal, highlighting the unique flavours of each dish.

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Rashid Khan Hosts Irfan Pathan And Yusuf Pathan For Afghan Feast

“What hosts Rashid Khan & Layloma Bhabhi are! We had the most incredible Afghan feast. Every dish had its own unique flavour, but what made it even more special was the love and warmth that went into everything. Rashid mere bhai still thinking the food,” Irfan wrote on X.

The post offered a glimpse into the camaraderie shared by cricketers from India and Afghanistan, with the gathering bringing together players who have spent years competing at the highest levels of the game.

Rashid, one of Afghanistan’s most prominent cricketing figures, has built strong connections with players from across the cricketing world through international cricket and franchise leagues. Irfan and Yusuf, meanwhile, remain familiar faces among Indian cricket fans for their contributions to the national team.

Irfan’s affectionate message, particularly his remark that he was “still thinking the food”, captured his appreciation for the Afghan hospitality and the memorable meal hosted by Rashid and Layloma.