Everton FC manager Carlo Ancelotti requests fan not to come outside home amid coronavirus pandemic

Ancelotti requested the fan to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 6000 people in Italy, which is Ancelotti's home country. He mentioned, "I have friends in Italy, my sister is in Italy and the situation is worse. It's terrible."

"I think here in England we have to take care and to avoid the expansion of the virus, we have to stay home and not go outside," Ancelotti added.

When the fan was asked why he chose to become Everton's fan, he said: "I was in Rotterdam and I was at the FA Cup final in 1985, but the best game I ever saw was at Goodison, when we beat Bayern Munich in the semi-final to win the Cup Winner's Cup."

"We were 1-0 down at half-time and came back to win 3-1. Fantastic game," he added.

Everton FC are currently placed 12th on the Premier League standings with 37 points.

The remainder of the Premier League has been suspended due to coronavirus threat which has already affected players, managers and staff of the clubs.