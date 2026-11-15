'Even Pakistani Fans Were Supporting': Aaryavir Sehwag's Incredible Revelation To Father Virender After U19 Asia Cup Win Goes Viral | Video

Aaryavir Sehwag's Incredible Revelation To Father Virender | Virender Sehwag/Instagram

India's U19 Asia Cup 2026 triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan turned into a memorable family moment for Aaryavir Sehwag as the young cricketer shared a heartwarming video call conversation with his father, former India opener Virender Sehwag. The conversation, shared by Virender on social media, has gone viral, with Aaryavir revealing an unexpected moment involving Pakistani spectators during the final.

During the video call, Aaryavir opened up about the nervousness he experienced during the dramatic final moments. "Papa, I was so nervous... was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram!" the youngster told his father while recalling the nail-biting finish. However, he also shared an interesting incident from his batting innings that caught everyone's attention.

Aaryavir Sehwag's Incredible Revelation To Father Virender

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Recalling a moment when he was hit while batting and the physio had to come onto the field two or three times, Aaryavir revealed that around 2,000 Pakistani spectators in the stands began chanting "Sehwag, Sehwag". The youngster was pleasantly surprised by the support from the opposition fans, highlighting how even Pakistani spectators were cheering for him during the high-pressure encounter.

Virender appeared delighted while listening to his son's experiences and later shared the conversation on social media. "From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent," Virender wrote.

Aaryavir had plenty of reasons to celebrate after producing an outstanding campaign in the tournament. The young opener finished as the Player of the Tournament, scoring 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25. His tally included one century and three half-centuries. He also played a crucial role in the final against Pakistan, scoring 58 runs to help India stay in contention during the mammoth 338-run chase.

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