EUT20 Belgium Is Bringing Cricket To A Whole New Arena & India Is At The Heart Of It | file photo

Mumbai: Destino Legends Sports LLC, in partnership with the Belgian Cricket Federation, today formally introduced EUT20 Belgium to India at a press conference held in Mumbai.

Franchise owners, icon players and jerseys unveiled in Mumbai as the Belgian T20 league makes its India push ahead of a June 2026 launch

EUT20 Belgium is sanctioned by BCF as associate member nation of ICC

The event unveiled the league's franchise ownership group, launched the official jerseys of all five city-based teams, and gave India its first real look at a cricket league built for something much bigger, a global statement about cricket’s expansion beyond its traditional boundaries and into entirely new markets, audiences, and arenas.

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EUT20 Belgium is a professional T20 franchise cricket league and the first of its kind in the European continent. Sanctioned by the Belgian Cricket Federation as an associate member nation of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The league is scheduled to be played in Brussels from June 6th - 14th, 2026 and will be broadcast in India via Sony Sports Network.

At its core, EUT20 Belgium represents a new phase for the game. It is cricket moving confidently into new geography, new fan bases, and a future where the sport does not just remain within established borders, but grows into truly global territory.

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Teams Owners Icon Players

Akcel United Brussels Amit Kaushal & Purnima Kaushal Shakib Al Hasan

Antwerp Anchors Zaheer Khan & Nagendra Siddoutam Andre Russell

Ghent Gladiators Muhammad Shahid Edakandy Temba Bavuma

Liège Red Lions Anshadali Mohammadali Faf du Plessis

JB Bruges Utsav Sidgel Rassie van der Dussen

Franchise ownership of EUT20 Belgium carries a ten-year term, with all revenue from team kit sponsorships retained by the respective franchise. Each squad is built around the league’s 2-4-4-6 development model, which mandates the inclusion of local Belgian players in every starting XI alongside international icons and emerging associate talent. The structure is designed to create genuine cricketing depth in Europe while ensuring a world-class competitive product on the field.

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EUT20 Belgium’s decision to launch in Mumbai was deliberate. India is not just the world’s largest cricket market; it is the heartbeat of the sport globally. The league has been built from the ground up to resonate here through its Sony Sports Network broadcast partnership, globally recognised cricketers familiar to Indian audiences, and the involvement of Indian investors and stakeholders across the ownership ecosystem.

Robin Chaudhary, League Chairman and Managing Partner, Destino Legends Sports LLC, said, "India is not just a market for EUT20 Belgium. India is cricket. When the world’s most passionate cricket audience believes in something, that belief travels.

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We are here in Mumbai because we want Indian fans, Indian broadcasters, and the Indian cricket ecosystem to see this league as their own. EUT20 Belgium will be in Indian living rooms from June, and we intend to earn our place there every single match."

Eoin Morgan, League Ambassador, EUT20 Belgium, said, "EUT20 Belgium is not just a cricket league. It is a statement about where this sport is going. Europe has long been an untapped frontier for franchise cricket, and Belgium, at the heart of the continent, is exactly the right place to plant that flag.

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This is cricket expanding beyond traditional boundaries and reaching audiences that have never had a league to truly call their own. The calibre of players, the broadcast infrastructure, and the ICC backing make this a serious, credible competition. I am proud to be part of it."

The inaugural season gets underway on 6 June 2026 at Hofstade, Belgium. Tickets for the opening season are now available on the league’s official website at eut20belgium.be.

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About EUT20 Belgium

EUT20 Belgium is a professional T20 franchise cricket league in Belgium, organised by Destino Legends Sports LLC in partnership with the Belgian Cricket Federation. Sanctioned by the BCF and approved by the ICC, the league is the first of its kind on the European continent and represents a major step in cricket’s global expansion. Five city-based franchises- Brussels Royals, Ghent Gladiators, Liege Warriors, Bruges Knights and Antwerp Titans compete in the league’s inaugural season in Brussels in June 2026. The league broadcasts live across 80+ countries and features global international stars alongside local Belgian talent developed through its 2-4-4-6 player development model.

About Destino Legends Sports LLC

Destino Legends Sports LLC is the organising entity behind EUT20 Belgium. The company’s mission is to professionalise and grow cricket in Europe through a world-class franchise competition model, delivering elite sport to new audiences while creating a high-performance development pathway for local talent.