European Cricket Series, Stockholm, 2020: Indiska CC vs Kista Cricket Club Paytm first game fantasy prediction

The 21st Match of the European T10 Cricket Series will be played between Indiska CC and Kista Cricket Club on June 18, 11.30 P.M at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

Indiska CC has won 2 out of their 4 matches played so far.

Kista Cricket club, on the other hand, had a great start to their campaign as they won all the three games played and will look to continue their winning streak.

Here some details of INDCC vs KCC fantasy team predictions:

Probable XI: INDCC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Sachin Hiremath, Nirmal Iyer, Gurvinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Nilesh Sharma, Sachin Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Sarren, Keyur Patel

Top Key Picks INDCC -

Dipanjan Dey, Sachin Hiremath, Gurvinder Singh

Probable XI: KCC

Muhammad Faran Anwar, Zubair Abbas, Fashahid Shah, Chandan Khatri, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Muhammad Asif, Pankaj Kaul, Maqoos Badar, Kashan Khan, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi

Top Key Picks KCC -

Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Chandan Khatri, Zubair Abbas

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – S.Murali

Batsman - D.Dey, Gurvinder, M.Anwar, A.Sidduqi

All Rounder – C.Khatri, Z.Abbas, S.Hiremath

Bowler – S.Sharma, A.Zaidi, S.Sareen

Best Captain Picks - D.Dey, C.Khatri

Best Vice Captain Picks - Z.Abbas, Gurvinder

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.