European clubs cutting ties with Russian companies and players; West Ham and Wolves show Ukraine support

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European football clubs are now cutting ties with Russian companies and players, and fans around the world are sending messages of support for Ukraine.

On Sunday, West Ham and Wolves united before the kick-off of their Premier League match showed support for Ukraine. The Hammers had already given Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko compassionate leave following the invasion this week and the forward was not part of their squad on Sunday.

West Ham players warmed up in tops with Yarmolenko's name on the back to show their support, while screens outside the ground had his picture and were accompanied by the message: "Sending love and prayers to Andriy Yarmolenko and the people of Ukraine". That message was put on the big screens inside the London Stadium when the two teams walked ahead of kick-off, with all fans applauding as a result.

West Ham manager David Moyes has praised football's response to the conflict and believes the game has an important role to play.

"I think the message football has given out - I saw the games yesterday - is a great message. Football is so important throughout the world, the Premier League is screened in every country around the world, so anything we can do to tell everybody this is wrong is important," Moyes was quoted as saying by standard.co.uk

"I'm really pleased the players are doing everything they can to support Yarmolenko, but more importantly, to support Ukraine," he added.

Other clubs too have shown their support to Ukraine during the course of the Premier League's weekend fixtures.

Everton players had the Ukraine flag draped over them ahead of their match with Manchester City, who wore t-shirts with the Ukraine flag on over the top of their pre-match tracksuit tops.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:49 PM IST