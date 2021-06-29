Euro 2020: Three Lions roar into quarters; Wembley Stadium erupts as England secured one of the biggest results in their Euro history by beating Germany

Wembley: Goals from Sterling and Kane enabled England to snub Germany 2-0, make history and advance into the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020, at the Wembley here on Tuesday.

Wembley went wild as England secured one of the biggest results in their history by beating Germany to send an entire nation delirious.

Raheem Sterling scored his and England’s third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute, taking the roof off a half-full Wembley Stadium. And skipper Harry Kane added one four minutes from close to fire Three Lions into last eight and now favourable route awaits.

Southgate's side started the second half slowly but carved out two fine opportunities, which they took with aplomb. They will now travel to Rome to face the victors of Sweden or Ukraine in the last eight.

And Harry Kane allayed any fears of a tense finish by doubling the Three Lions’ lead with four minutes remaining.

England’s young stars create their own history after years of hurt at the hands of the Germans, not least Gareth Southgate’s missed penalty at Euro ’96.

But it could’ve been very different if Germany’s Thomas Muller converted a glorious one-on-one opportunity, shooting wide with the goal at his mercy in between the two England goals.

Things like that will have England fans daring to dream, and once they see their potential route to the final, those feelings of optimism will only grow.

It’ll be Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-final, and then Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semi-final if they win.

There’s real quality in that team when it’s unlocked. Grealish surely has to start now. Goal could do Kane’s confidence the world of good. Crucial saves from Pickford. Big credit to Sterling - 3 in 4. Got a lot of time for Shaw too, key player.

After a nervy start, England have had their moments in an ebb-and-flow first period, with Sterling testing Neuer and that Kane opportunity right at the end of the half. They have shown some vulnerability from Germany crosses, and could do with putting more deliveries in themselves.

At the stroke of break, the game evenly poised with the teams sharing their chances, with both goalkeepers making big saves too.

England were very close to take the break on high note seconds before the break. But, the Germany's Hummels came up with another goal-saving intervention. Sterling's burst towards the box is ended by the German defence, but the ball squirms loose to Kane in the area. The forward was unable to capitalise on his first touch just in front of Neuer, and the Dortmund defender slides in to clear.