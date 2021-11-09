Essex footballer escapes serious injury after fireworks hit pitch during match

A young footballer narrowly escaped serious injury when a firework hit the pitch. Such was the seriousness of it that he said he thought his career was over when it struck.

Matas Skarna, 16, was playing for Hashtag United on Friday when the firework exploded near his ankle.

"It just felt like my leg had literally exploded," he told bbc.com.

"The pain for 10 seconds was bad. At first I did not know what had happened."

Matas, who also plays for the Lithuanian under-17 team, said he was immediately concerned that he had done permanent damage to his leg and might not be able to play again.

The firework, thought to have come from a nearby private display, hit the ground next to the left wing-back's heel but "luckily" only burnt his sock.

The Pitsea-based club's home game against Concord Rangers was abandoned soon afterwards.

Matas said his left calf was still covered in red dots.

"I thought it would be worse. They said it's going to itch, it might hurt, but there's nothing really bad from it," he said.

