Esports World Cup Opens New Pathways For Chess Players To Qualify For EWC 2027 |

Riyadh: The Esports World Cup (EWC) has announced the 2027 EWC Qualifier Program, a partner program within the Road to EWC that enables tournament organizers and local esports communities worldwide to run official qualifying competitions.

The program marks a significant expansion of the Road to EWC. The qualification pathway aims to reach 1.8 million players through 400+ events in 2027. Connecting publisher-led leagues, international tournaments, and regional qualifiers, the Road to EWC brings together existing competitive ecosystems around one global championship. The new EWC Qualifier Program will strengthen those connections while creating more local opportunities for players to begin their competitive journey in their own communities.

“Road to EWC has shown what is possible when the different pathways across competitive esports connect to one global destination,” said Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer, Esports Foundation. “There are great tournaments and strong esports communities in every part of the world. By bringing more of them into Road to EWC, we can create more opportunities for players to compete in their own communities and give local esports ecosystems an official role in building the pathway to the Esports World Cup.”

The EWC Qualifier Program offers two partner-operated routes, bringing established competitions and grassroots tournaments into the Road to EWC:

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EWC Direct Qualifiers expand the existing connection between established esports tournaments and the Road to EWC. Organizers of these events will continue to operate and fund their competitions under their own identity, retain local commercial opportunities, meet EWC and publisher standards, and provide players an official pathway to the Esports World Cup.

EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers create a new route for local communities worldwide to build competitions connected to the Esports World Cup. With a focus on grassroots participation, local tournament organizers, federations, associations, cyber cafés, universities, esports venues and gaming festivals can apply to connect existing competitions or establish new tournaments under their own identity, with marketing support from the Esports Foundation. Winners earn guaranteed entry into the relevant EWC Last Chance Qualifier tournaments next summer, where they compete for a place in the EWC Main event. The Esports Foundation will provide accommodation and visa support for winners.

EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers (SLCQs) will initially be available across Chess, Counter-Strike 2, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, and Street Fighter 6, with more games to be announced.

Chess has seen strong Indian participation at the Esports World Cup, with four Indian Grandmasters competing in the 2026 edition. Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi reached the final of India Rising, the official Chess qualifier for EWC 2026, while Grandmaster Karthik Venkataraman finished in the top 12 of the Last Chance Qualifiers. In the 2025 edition, Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, representing S8UL Esports, progressed through the Last Chance Qualifier to reach the quarterfinals.

All EWC Direct Qualifiers and Satellite LCQs will operate in line with publisher requirements and EWC competitive standards, including rulesets, anti-cheat measures, officiating, and verified results. Together, the program’s two routes create a stronger global esports ecosystem, more meaningful competitions and more opportunities for players.

The value of additional qualification pathways has already been demonstrated at EWC through Last Chance Qualifiers, which quickly became an important and dramatic part of the event. João “jafonsogv” Vasconcelos progressed through the EA SPORTS FC Last Chance Qualifier before becoming EWC champion in 2024, inspiring others to follow his success and the creation of the Jafonso Award to recognize that accomplishment.

Applications for the 2027 EWC Direct Qualifiers and Satellite LCQ program are now open on esportsworldcup.com and will close on December 20, 2026. Approved events must conclude by June 1, 2027.

Tournament organizers can submit applications and request further information via EWCDirectQualifier@esportsfoundation.com and EWCSatelliteLCQ@esportsfoundation.com.

Further details on Direct Qualifier partners, participating tournaments, and qualification places will be announced as the Road to EWC 2027 is developed.

For more information, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow EWC on X and Instagram, and the Esports Foundation on LinkedIn.