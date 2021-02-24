Esports in India: Ultimate Battle set to revolutionise Indian market

New Delhi: Ultimate Battle is India’s first-ever one-stop online Esports platform for all gaming needs, an ecosystem for players to connect, interact and compete with each other in their favorite Esports title games for competition and rewards. The platform provides a focused designed and playing facility with unparalleled competitive gaming experiences for gamers, the esports community, and millions of esports fans around the world via esports tournaments and industry-related informative content production- in short, Ultimate Battle boasts to be a gamer’s paradise.

The platform also caters to the Esports community with an E-commerce Portal, virtual supermart for all gaming enthusiasts, a unique concept, and a first for the esports sector in India. This helps in provisioning a 360-degree platform to gaming enthusiasts for news on the latest esports trends, consume high-quality gaming content as well an environment to compete, and bud new talents for the Esports competitive scene.

“Gaming was mostly recreational all this while but with the absence of Live Sports, people who had a competitive bent of mind got hooked to online esports and the sudden surge is there for everyone to witness. I truly believe this is an opportune moment for homegrown brands like us, who are in the business of Esports and have created a unique value proposition for the gamers. This is a very exciting time for Ultimate Battle; we are a new age Esports online platform with a plug and play option which is innovative, informative and also provides E-commerce facilities for various gaming needs—all embedded into one single platform,” said Tarun Gupta, a gamer and Founder of Ultimate Battle.

India in the past couple of years has emerged as the hotbed for mobile esports. The growth of online esports gaming has seen an exponential rise due to the penetration of smartphones resulting in a mammoth of 365 million Indian gamers across mobile, PC, and console which is projected to reach 440 million by 2022 according to industry estimates.

The foundation and flavor of Ultimate Battle points towards this esports boom with some of the key gamer-friendly product features being;

⮚ Game Play – Engage with fellow games and play tournaments/Challenges

⮚ Socialize – Connect with gamers, make friends & chat with the community

⮚ E-commerce – a one-stop-shop offering jaw-dropping deals & best pricing on top brands of Gaming Hardware, Consoles & Gaming Accessories

⮚ Content – Consume great content gameplay news & media

The platform currently has popular esports titles like Call of Duty, Garena Free Fire, Valorant, FIFA20, CS: GO, DOTA2, Fortnite including Chess, which has topped gamer’s preferences during the pandemic. Currently, the platform has a strong player base across games and has hosted close to 30000 matches since its inception in 2017.

“To bring Esports into the mainstream and engage millions of gamers and fans together, we have multiple popular esports titles on our platform. In the year 2019, India alone amounted to 13% of the total game downloads worldwide with mobile games in the forefront. We are consistently working to develop Esports in India. Since our inception we as a tech brand specializing in esports aim to provide thousands of gamers with a unique online experience to participate in multi-player mobile, console, and PC video game competitive tournaments and win prize money,” added Gupta who is also an expert in product design and technology development.

This platform also serves as a go-to platform to kickstart one’s career in the competitive circuit. All the esports athletes will get essential exposure and a platform where they can enhance their tactical skills, strategies & coordination.

About Ultimate Battle:

Ultimate Battle, founded in 2017 is a subsidiary of Brainpulse Technologies Pvt Ltd. Ultimate Battle is India’s first ever one stop online Esports platform for players to connect, interact and compete with each other in their favourite Esports title games for entertainment and rewards. The company is focused to design, develop, and deliver unparalleled competitive gaming experiences for gamers, the Esports community, and millions of esports fans around the world via esports tournaments and industry-leading content production.

Ultimate Battle, as an esports ecosystem also caters to the Esports community with Gaming News Content and an E-commerce Portal. This helps in provisioning a 360 degree platform for game enthusiasts to get news on latest Esports trends, consume high quality gaming contents as well as an environment to compete and bud new talents for the Esports competitive scene.