Erling Haaland's Norway Receives Heroes' Welcome In Oslo After Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign | Video

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Norway's fairytale run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have ended in the quarterfinals, but the team received a heroes' welcome upon returning home as more than 100,000 fans packed the streets of Oslo to celebrate the nation's historic campaign. Despite a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time defeat to England, supporters turned the homecoming into one of the biggest public celebrations in Norwegian football history.

The squad landed in Oslo to a traditional water cannon salute before beginning an open-top bus parade through the city. Players first met with King Harald at the Royal Palace before stepping out onto the palace balcony to greet thousands of cheering fans gathered below. The celebrations continued as supporters lined Karl Johans gate, waving Norwegian flags and chanting for the team that had captured the country's imagination throughout the tournament.

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, however, missed the final stages of the celebrations. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken explained that Haaland and midfielder Sander Berge had to leave early to catch their flights after the team's return from the United States was delayed by several hours. Their absence meant Haaland was unable to join teammates for the traditional "Viking row" celebration led by Crown Prince Haakon in front of the Royal Palace.

Although Norway fell short of a place in the semifinals, the team's remarkable World Cup journey united the nation and earned widespread admiration. From unforgettable victories to an emotional homecoming, the 2026 campaign will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in Norwegian football history.