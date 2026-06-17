Erling Haaland Scores First Ever FIFA World Cup Goal On Debut In Iraq Vs Norway Clash | VIDEO

Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with his first goal of the tournament with a stunning strike in the Iraq vs Norway clash on Wednesday. The Manchester City striker took less than half an hour on his debut to score his first of the FIFA World Cup 2026, firing his side into the lead in Boston.

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The Manchester City striker, appearing in his first-ever World Cup match, showcased the clinical finishing that has made him one of the most feared forwards in world football. Haaland fired Norway into the lead in Boston with a stunning strike, giving the Scandinavian side the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Having carried Norway's hopes throughout the qualification process, the 25-year-old wasted little time in delivering on football's biggest stage. The goal was a landmark moment for both Haaland and Norway, who are competing at their first World Cup since 1998.