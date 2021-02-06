EPL: Liverpool sign teenage star Gordon from Derby County

Liverpool: Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Derby County midfielder Kaide Gordon, the Championship club confirmed on Saturday.

Derby said that the two clubs have reached an "undisclosed compensation agreement" for the England youth international, who made his senior debut for the Rams in December. He came off the bench in the latter stages of the impressive 4-0 win at Birmingham City. The club's reigning Academy Player of the Season became the fourth-youngest player to appear for the Rams at first-team level in the process behind Steve Powell, Lee Holmes and Mason Bennett.

Gordon is considered one of England's top talents in his age group. He has turned out for Derby's Under-18 side over the past two seasons and has scored three goals in five U18 Premier League appearances this season.

The teenager joined Derby at age six and spent 10 years with the club before moving to Anfield.