Epic Wednesday for India at Tokyo Olympics: 3 more shots at medals after Lovlina's bronze; Dahiya, Punia and women's hockey in action

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was not satisfied after taking the bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category as she stated she had prepared for gold at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She still made India proud with a hard-earned bronze.

However, India still has three big chances to secure more medals today. Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) enjoyed fruitful outings at the Tokyo Olympic Games as they secured semifinal berths in their respective weight categories at the Makuhari Messe.

On the opening day of the wrestling competition, Ravi Dahiya defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4 on technical superiority to reach the last-four in the men's 57kg category, while compatriot Deepak Punia overcame China's Zushen Lin 6-3 on points to advance to the semifinals.

Dahiya will take on Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the last-four, while Punia will be up against David Morris Taylor of the USA.

Earlier, Dahiya had won his opening-round bout by technical superiority against Colombia's Oscar Tigreros to secure a quarterfinal spot. Competing in the Round-of-16 bout against the Colombian wrestler, the 23-year-old Dahiya, who is making his Olympic debut, showed no nerves as he dominated the bout to win by technical superiority (13-2).

Dahiya landed attack after attack and went 13-2 up, winning the bout by technical superiority with minutes to spare. In wrestling, building up a 10-point lead over the opponent results in a victory by technical superiority.

At 3.30 pm later in the day, The Indian women will take on Argentina in the second semi-final of the women's field hockey competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Sjoerd Marijne's charges created history by becoming the first Indian team to make it to an Olympic quarter-final and then went a step further by getting the better of three-time gold medallists Australia to book a place in the semifinals.