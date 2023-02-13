Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket, read emotional Tweet

England's Eoin Morgan |

England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan who announced his retirement from International cricket in June last year, has now announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Morgan spearheaded England's limited overs cricket transformation following the dismal failure at the 2015 World Cup in Australia

Morgan led England to its first ever 50 over World Cup title in 2019 on home soil. Under Morgan's captaincy, England became one of the best white ball teams, leading the ranking in both ODI and T20 cricket.

Mogan took to Twitter to announce his official retirement from all forms of the game.

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to england in 2005 ti Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20, I have cherished ever moment," Morgan wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Morgan holds the team records for most ODIs (225) and T20s (115), and the most runs in both formats.

Tributes poured in from Morgans teammates and former cricketers. Varun Chakravarthy, Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders teammate in the IPl replied to Morgan's tweet with warm wishes.

"Best wishes Morgs on your future endeavours!! @Eoin16"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)