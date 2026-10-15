Enzo Fernandez Under Fire After Appearing To Shove Referee Sven Jablonski As Fans Demand Red Card During Man City vs PSG Match | Video

Enzo Fernandez Under Fire After Appearing To Shove Referee Sven Jablonski | X

Enzo Fernandez found himself at the centre of controversy during Manchester City's 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, after a collision with referee Sven Jablonski left the German official on the ground. Fans were left furious that the Argentine midfielder escaped punishment following the incident, with several supporters on social media insisting that he should have been shown a red card.

The incident occurred when Fernandez attempted to reach a pass during the match at the Etihad Stadium. With Jablonski positioned directly in his path, the Manchester City midfielder ran into the referee rather than changing his direction. Replays appeared to show Fernandez placing both hands on the official's back and extending his arms in a pushing motion, sending Jablonski tumbling to the turf. The referee looked back in apparent surprise as play continued.

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Enzo Fernandez Under Fire After Appearing To Shove Referee Sven Jablonski

What further caught viewers' attention was that Fernandez did not immediately pursue the loose ball after the collision. Instead, he remained standing as the ball rolled away. The incident quickly attracted attention online, with fans questioning why the midfielder was not penalised for the contact with the match official.

The controversy unfolded during a difficult evening for Manchester City, who were beaten 4-2 by PSG despite showing signs of a second-half comeback. The visitors established a commanding three-goal lead through Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha before the break. City struggled to contain PSG's attacking threat as the reigning European champions capitalised on their opportunities.

Erling Haaland scored twice for City, offering the home side a brief chance of mounting a comeback, but Maghnes Akliouche also found the net for PSG to ensure the visitors maintained their advantage. The defeat added to City's disappointment on the night, while the Fernandez incident provided another major talking point after the final whistle.