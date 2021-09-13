English Premier League: Liverpool’s Salah scores 100th goal

Leeds: Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool won 3-0 at Leeds United to go joint-top of the table, in Elland Road, on Sunday.

Salah achieved his century on 20 minutes, firing Liverpool ahead with a first-time shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross.

Taking 162 matches to reach 100 goals, he's the fifth-quickest player to the landmark.

Fabinho doubled Liverpool's advantage on 50 minutes, when a header from Virgil van Dijk fell into his path and he fired in.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men on the hour, when Pascal Struijk was shown a red card for a challenge on Harvey Elliott that forced the Liverpool midfielder to be taken off on a stretcher.

Sadio Mane, who had two great chances to score previously, added a third in stoppage time when he swivelled and fired into the bottom corner after being teed up by Thiago.

Liverpool move up to third, level on 10 points and a goal difference of +8 with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Leeds drop to 17th on two points.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:01 PM IST