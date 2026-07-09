England Woes Explained: Why Jarell Quansah Has Been Suspended For 2 FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Ahead Of Norway Quarter-Final Clash

Jarell Quansah Has Been Suspended For 2 FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches | X

England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches after receiving a red card during his team's 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The suspension means he will miss England's quarter-final against Norway and the semi-final as well if England qualify.

Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute after the referee reviewed the incident on VAR. He was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo. England had to play the remaining 36 minutes with 10 men but still managed to hold on for the victory.

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The suspension is a major setback for England because Quansah has been playing at right-back during the tournament. With Reece James still recovering from a hamstring injury, England now have fewer options in defence ahead of the quarter-final against Norway.

England manager Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the decision and questioned FIFA's disciplinary process. His comments came after FIFA recently reduced the punishment for another player in a separate case, leading Tuchel to ask whether similar decisions could be challenged in the future.

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For now, Quansah will be unavailable for England's next two World Cup matches, leaving Tuchel with another selection headache as England prepare to face Norway for a place in the semi-finals.