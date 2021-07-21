England Team: Stokes back in Test side

London: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday returned to the 17-member England squad for the first two Tests against India, along with pacer Ollie Robinson, who was earlier suspended for his seven-year-old racist tweets.

Opener Haseeb Hameed, whose last Test was against India in 2016, was also named in the squad.

The first Test starts in Nottingham on August 4 while the second match will be played at the Lord's from August 12-16.

Jofra Archer, recuperating from elbow surgery, and Chris Woakes, suffering from bruised heel, are still not match-fit to be included.

Pacers Mark Wood and Sam Curran are the other fast bowlers in the line-up, apart from the veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Robinson, who made his debut against New Zealand in the first Test, was suspended after his seven year old allegedly racist tweets resurfaced prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to suspend him from all forms of cricket.

The seasoned keeper-batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are back in the Joe root-led team after being rested for the Test series against New Zealand.