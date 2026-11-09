England Name Squad For South Africa Tour; Stephen Fleming Set For First Test Series As Head Coach | X

England have announced the 15-member squad for their upcoming three-Test series against South Africa, starting on December 17. The series will mark Stephen Fleming's first assignment as England Men's Test head coach.

Jacob Bethell Returns

Joe Root will lead the England side which includes a maiden Test call-up for left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White. Jacob Bethell has also returned to the squad after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the summer. England have made two changes to the squad that defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their previous home Test series.

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Patterson-White Debuts

Patterson-White earned his place after an impressive performance in the County Championship. The Nottinghamshire spinner finished the season with 42 wickets at an average of 25.11 which is the most by a spinner in Division One. His selection also follows his first ECB Development Contract.

Strong Squad

England have picked a strong squad for the challenge against South Africa, who are the reigning ICC Test world champions. The hosts recently returned to the top of the ICC Test rankings after defeating Australia 2-1 in a series.

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England Men's Test Squad

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

England Lions Squads Announced

Alongside the senior Test squad, England have also confirmed their red-ball and white-ball squads for the Lions tour of South Africa. The England Lions will travel to South Africa from November 26 to December 21.

The Lions will play three 50-over matches and two first-class games against South Africa A. The tour will also provide players with an opportunity to prepare for South African conditions and strengthen their chances of earning a place in the senior team.

Six England Test squad members - Sam Cook, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson and Jamie Smith - will join the Lions for an early preparation camp in Pietermaritzburg.

England Men's Test Tour Of South Africa Schedule

December 9-11: Warm-up match vs CSA XI, Durban

December 17-21: First Test, Johannesburg

December 26-30: Second Test, Centurion

January 3-7: Third Test, Cape Town

England Lions Tour Of South Africa Schedule

December 1: First 50-over match vs South Africa A, Pietermaritzburg

December 4: Second 50-over match vs South Africa A, Paarl

December 6: Third 50-over match vs South Africa A, Paarl

December 10-13: First four-day match vs South Africa A, Pretoria

December 18-21: Second four-day match vs South Africa A, Benoni