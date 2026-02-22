ENG VS SL Toss Update: England Batting First In Pallekele Amid Rain Threat, Sri Lanka Bring Back Chameera

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to field first in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against England. England have named the same XI from their last group stage game, while Sri Lanka have run in two changes from their loss to Zimbabwe. Kamil Mishara and Dushmantha Chameera both feature in Pallekele what is likely to be a rain threatened game.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka