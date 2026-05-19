End Of Road For Ravindra Jadeja? Star Indian All-Rounder Rested For Afghanistan Series As Selectors Focus On Youth

X

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified the reasoning behind resting senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan national cricket team, stating that the management wants to provide opportunities to younger players ahead of a busy international calendar.

India are set to face Afghanistan in a one-off Test followed by a three-match ODI series beginning June 6, with Shubman Gill leading the side for the assignment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about Jadeja’s absence, Agarkar explained that the decision was part of workload management and long-term squad planning. "Ravindra Jadeja is an integral part of the team. He's rested for the Test match and we are trying to give opportunities to other players. It's for this Test that we have not picked him," Agarkar said while addressing the media after the squad announcement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The statement signals India’s intent to gradually build bench strength and test emerging players in international conditions, especially with major ICC events and overseas tours approaching in the near future.

Jadeja, one of India’s most experienced all-rounders across formats, has been a crucial figure in both Test and ODI cricket over the years. However, the selectors appear keen to manage his workload while simultaneously evaluating fresh options in the squad.