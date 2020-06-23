End of an era: The Undertaker virtually confirms his retirement

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, made the announcement during the final episode of his documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride on Sunday night.

The decision comes after a good send off at Wrestlemania where The Undertaker battled AJ Styles in the first-of-its-kind Boneyard match. The match, which had less fighting, and more production value, was received well amongst fans and critics alike.

However, before his ‘last ride’, The Undertaker had a couple of average matches and several poor ones, leading people to question why he was still competing at the highest level.

The Undertaker made his debut in the 1990 Survivor Series after he was named the Mystery Partner in Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team. The debut was memorable and the start of a legendary 30-year-career with the Vince McMahon-owned franchise.

He had ascended to greatness, although he had only won a single WWF Championship title. People respected him for his work ethic and professionalism and were in awe of his agility in the ring despite being a ‘big guy’.

The Undertaker’s memorable Wrestlemania streak has been the highlight of his career.

The Undertaker – after some truly horrific matches in the past few years including one overhyped one against Bill Goldberg – went out on a high in the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

With The Undertaker finally calling it a day from professional wrestling, his fans will breathe a sigh of relief because they know that while the last 3-4 years have been terrible for the dead man, he has left a career that will be looked back with fondness.