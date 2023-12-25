'Encouragement From Public Helped Me Recover From World Cup Final Loss': Captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma at World Cup Final | Credits: Twitter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma said that he could able to overcome from heartbreaking World Cup Final defeat due to support and encouragement from the public.

Rohit will make his first appearance for India, alongside Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, in the upcoming Test against South Africa after the World Cup final loss to Australia in November.

Despite winning 10 matches on the trot, including the semifinal against New Zealand, the Men in Blue failed to get hold of the coveted World Cup trophy following six-wicket defeat against Australia, who won record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, Indian captain said that he received a lot of encouragement from people that helped him to recover from unforgettable World Cup Final defeat.

"Personally I got lots of encouragement from the outside public after the World Cup, it helped me a lot to recover from the loss" Rohit Sharma said.

A day before, Team India coach Rahul Dravid said that players have already moved on from the unforgettable night on November 19 and shifted their focus towards what lies ahead, especially winning the Test series in South Africa.