Emotions Overflow As Krunal Pandya Shares Emotional Hug With Kieron Pollard After RCB Vs MI Thriller | VIDEO

Krunal Pandya Shares Emotional Hug With Kieron Pollard After RCB Vs MI Thriller | X

Raipur, May 10: An emotional moment between Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard after the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians went viral on social media. Soon after RCB's thrilling last ball victory in Raipur, Krunal was seen hugging Pollard emotionally on the ground. The all-rounder appeared overwhelmed with emotion after defeating his former franchise in a dramatic contest.

During the post-match interview, Krunal had already turned emotional while speaking about Pollard and Mumbai Indians. He called Pollard one of the greatest players in the format and said the former MI star had shared many memorable moments with the Pandya brothers during their successful years together at Mumbai Indians.

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Krunal also admitted that playing against Mumbai Indians is always special and emotional for him because he spent some of the best years of his IPL career with the franchise.

Krunal Pandya played one of the best innings of the season for RCB, scoring 73 runs off 46 balls in a chase of 167 runs. Despite losing wickets regularly, he kept RCB alive in the game with calm batting and important boundaries under pressure.

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The all-rounder was also battling severe cramps during his innings but continued fighting for the team. In the final over, RCB needed 15 runs to win before Bhuvneshwar Kumar smashed a crucial six to keep the chase alive. RCB eventually completed the thrilling chase on the very last ball and moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table.