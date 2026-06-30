Emotional Scenes! Ismail Saibari Hugs Tearful Mother After Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics | VIDEO

Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari produced one of the most heartwarming moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after scoring the decisive penalty that sent the Atlas Lions into the Round of 16 before sharing an emotional embrace with his mother.

With the pressure mounting during the penalty shootout against the Netherlands, Saibari calmly converted his spot-kick to help Morocco secure a famous victory and continue their dream World Cup campaign. Moments after the final whistle, the 25-year-old rushed into the stands to celebrate with his family.

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His mother, overcome with emotion, was seen wiping away tears as she watched her son become one of Morocco's heroes on football's biggest stage. Saibari wrapped her in a heartfelt hug, creating a touching scene that quickly resonated with fans around the world.

The emotional reunion has since gone viral across social media, with supporters praising the close bond between mother and son. Many described the embrace as one of the tournament's most memorable off-field moments, highlighting the sacrifices families make behind every athlete's success.

Saibari's composed penalty capped another impressive performance for Morocco, who once again demonstrated their resilience under pressure. After eliminating the Netherlands in a dramatic shootout, the Atlas Lions booked their place in the Round of 16, keeping alive hopes of another historic World Cup run.

While Morocco celebrated a famous victory, it was Saibari's emotional embrace with his tearful mother that captured hearts worldwide, reminding fans that behind every sporting triumph lies years of unwavering family support.