Emotional Scenes! Didier Deschamps Consoles N'Golo Kante After France's Loss Against England At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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France coach Didier Deschamps was seen consoling his players after their 6-4 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff. In an emotional moment after the final whistle, Deschamps hugged N'Golo Kante and several other France players on the pitch.

The French coach appeared to offer words of support to his players following the heartbreaking loss in a thrilling 10-goal encounter. Deschamps was seen embracing Kante as France players struggled to hide their disappointment after the match.

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France endured a dramatic contest against England and eventually finished fourth after conceding six goals. Despite their defeat, the French players showed tremendous fighting spirit during the match.

The emotional scenes involving Deschamps and his players quickly caught the attention of fans on social media. His gesture highlighted the bond between the France coach and his squad after a difficult night.

The touching moment came as France's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end, with Deschamps standing by his players and offering support following their third-place playoff defeat to England.