Embarrassing Scenes! David Warner Reacts In Disbelief As Mascots Clash With Each Other During Toss Time At PSL 2026; Video

sarkarstix/X

A bizarre and hilarious moment from the Pakistan Super League 2026 has taken social media by storm, as mascots from Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars ended up stealing the spotlight even before the match began. During the toss of their high-voltage clash, the two team mascots unexpectedly got into a mock fight, leaving players, officials, and fans stunned.

The incident unfolded moments before the coin toss, when both mascots, meant to entertain the crowd, suddenly began pushing and grappling with each other in a playful yet chaotic manner. What started as light-hearted banter quickly turned into a full-blown comic scuffle, forcing those present to pause and take notice. The unusual scene added another chapter to the already intense rivalry between the two franchises, often dubbed the “El Clasico” of PSL.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the center of the moment was David Warner, the Karachi Kings captain, whose reaction became the highlight of the viral clip. Warner appeared visibly confused, looking around in disbelief as the mascots continued their antics. His expression, caught somewhere between amusement and bewilderment, quickly resonated with fans online, with many joking that he didn’t know whether to laugh or intervene.

The video has since gone viral across platforms, with fans sharing memes and humorous takes on the incident. In a tournament already filled with dramatic and unusual moments, this light-hearted episode offered a refreshing break, reminding viewers that cricket can be as entertaining off the field as it is on it.