Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Win Maiden US Open Title, Becomes World No. 1

Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Win Maiden US Open Title | US Open/X

Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open 2026 women’s singles final to claim her first title at Flushing Meadows and rise to the world No. 1 ranking. The victory also marked the Kazakh player’s third Grand Slam title and her second major triumph of the 2026 season.



Rybakina made a strong start in the final, taking the opening set 6-4 with her powerful serve and aggressive baseline play. Sabalenka fought back in the second set, winning it 7-5 to force a decider and keep alive her hopes of securing a third consecutive US Open crown. However, Rybakina regained control in the third set, winning 6-2 to seal the biggest title of her career in New York.

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The triumph came after Rybakina had already secured the world No. 1 ranking by reaching the semifinals. She defeated Coco Gauff in the last four to reach her maiden US Open final, having earlier overcome Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals. Her run was particularly impressive given that she had entered the tournament with concerns over an ankle injury suffered shortly before the event.



Rybakina’s latest Grand Slam victory adds to her Wimbledon triumph in 2022 and Australian Open success earlier in 2026. The final was a rematch of the 2026 Australian Open championship match, where Rybakina had also defeated Sabalenka. The latest victory ended Sabalenka’s impressive winning run at Flushing Meadows and denied her a third straight US Open title. Rybakina’s composure in the deciding set ultimately proved decisive as she completed a memorable campaign with both a maiden US Open crown and the top ranking.