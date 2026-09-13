Elena Rybakina Bags More Than ₹ 50 Crore For US Open 2026 Triumph; Check Full Prize Money

Elena Rybakina Bags More Than ₹ 50 Crore For US Open 2026 Triumph | US Open/X

The 2026 US Open offered record prize money, with the total player compensation reaching $108 million. The tournament’s women’s singles champion, Elena Rybakina, earned $5.5 million after defeating defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The prize pool marked a 20% increase from the $90 million distributed at the 2025 US Open.

Rybakina defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the final to claim her maiden US Open title and third Grand Slam crown. The victory also helped her become the new WTA World No. 1. Sabalenka, who was aiming for a third consecutive title at Flushing Meadows, received $2.8 million as the runner-up.

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The women’s singles semi-finalists each earned $1.45 million, while the quarter-finalists received $780,000. Players who reached the fourth round were awarded $480,000, with third-round exits earning $290,000. Second-round participants received $190,000, while first-round losers took home $140,000.

The 2026 US Open maintained equal prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions. The record purse also ensured that players competing in the early rounds received substantial financial rewards, highlighting the tournament’s growing commitment to player compensation.

The 2026 US Open prize-money structure underlined the financial significance of the Grand Slam, with players rewarded at every stage of the competition. Rybakina’s historic triumph not only secured her a major title and the top ranking but also delivered the biggest singles winner’s cheque in the tournament’s history.