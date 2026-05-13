EL Maryyat Wins Polo Championship At Bombay Gymkhana

The lawns of Bombay Gymkhana came alive on a relatively pleasant evening as members and guests gathered in large numbers to witness the third edition of the Standard Chartered Bombay Gymkhana Arena Polo Championship, played under lights at the Bombay Gymkhana on Sunday.

This year’s event was dedicated to the two officers of the Royal Engineers , Captain E. L. Maryyat and Lieutenant C. L. Young who in 1875 drew up a complete blueprint on the formation of the Bombay Gymkhana.

For the record, this exhibition tie played for the prestigious Bombay Polo Challenge Cup was won by E L Maryyat who warded off a spirited late challenge from their opponents to register an 8-5 victory.

The contest showcased the speed, skill and excitement of the shorter format, with both teams displaying excellent coordination and competitive spirit throughout the evening.

Before the Polo match commenced, a Naval parade was conducted, followed by the National Anthem. In between the chukkers, the Naval Band once again performed on the sidelines of the clubhouse, adding to the evening’s vibrant atmosphere and enhancing the overall experience for members and guests.

The opening chukker began at a brisk pace, with quick exchanges before Maryyat led by the promising duo of Sunny Patel & Neil Malaney took control of this match as they enjoyed a comfortable lead during the half-way stage.

Later in the match, C L Young strived hard in their hunt for the comeback but were not sharp enough with their attacking raids to close the gap on their superior opponents.

Played in the arena format, the exhibition tie featured three players per side competing across four chukkers of approximately 7.5 minutes each.

The well-prepared surface and lively atmosphere added to the evening’s charm, creating an enjoyable experience for both seasoned polo followers and first-time spectators.

The match organised by Bombay Gymkhana in association with Amateur Riders Club formed part of the club’s ongoing efforts to promote polo and provide members with an opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport up close in a refined and social setting.