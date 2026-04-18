'Ek Hi Bat Tha, Woh Bhi Tod Diya': Fans Troll Shaheen Afridi After He Smashes Bat In Frustration During PSL 2026 Clash

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Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi found himself at the center of social media buzz after an emotional outburst during a Pakistan Super League 2026 clash against the Quetta Gladiators. The incident, which saw Afridi angrily slam and break his bat after being dismissed for a duck, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of trolling online.

During the high-pressure encounter, Afridi was dismissed cheaply, managing just a two-ball duck. Frustrated with his performance, the pacer was seen smashing his bat against the sidescreen and staircase while walking back to the dressing room, an unusual display of anger from the usually composed skipper.

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While the moment reflected the intensity of the game and the mounting pressure on Lahore Qalandars, netizens were quick to turn it into meme material. Social media platforms were flooded with humorous reactions, with one comment going viral in particular: “Ek hi bat tha woh bhi tod diya,” poking fun at Afridi for breaking his bat despite scoring zero.

Fans across platforms shared clips and memes, blending humor with criticism, as they highlighted the irony of the situation. Some users sympathized with Afridi, pointing out the expectations and pressure he carries as captain, while others couldn’t resist making light of the incident.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The episode also underlined the emotional side of modern-day cricket, where even top players are not immune to frustration in crunch moments. For Afridi and Lahore Qalandars, the focus will now shift back to regrouping and staying alive in the tournament, but the viral bat-breaking moment has already etched itself into PSL 2026’s growing list of unforgettable and meme-worthy moments.