Eid Mubarak 2026! From Sachin Tendulkar To Irfan Pathan, Cricket Stars Share Heartfelt Wishes With Fans Worldwide

Sachin Tendulkar/ Irfan Pathan/X

As celebrations for Eid spread across the world, several prominent cricketers took to social media to share warm wishes with fans and followers. Among those leading the messages were legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who joined many voices from the cricketing fraternity in marking the joyous occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar extended his greetings with a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of togetherness and gratitude that defines Eid. The iconic cricketer, revered by millions across the globe, wished peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone celebrating, emphasizing the importance of compassion and unity. Tendulkar’s message resonated widely among fans, many of whom responded with appreciation and festive greetings of their own.

Irfan Pathan also shared a warm Eid Mubarak message, reflecting on the values of kindness, faith and community associated with the festival. Pathan, who has often connected with fans through social media during major occasions, expressed hope that the day would bring joy and blessings to families around the world. His message quickly gathered attention, with supporters joining in to celebrate the festival and thank the former cricketer for his thoughtful wishes.

Other prominent names from the cricketing world echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how the sport continues to unite people beyond boundaries and cultures. Messages from current and former players poured in throughout the day, with many sharing images, greetings and reflections on the significance of the festival. The widespread participation from cricketers underlined how festivals like Eid serve as moments of connection not only within communities but also across the global sporting family.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity celebrated Eid

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As the festival continues to be celebrated, the greetings from figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan stand as reminders of the shared joy that sporting icons can bring beyond the boundary lines. Their messages, along with those from many others in the cricket community, helped spread positivity and goodwill on one of the most cherished occasions of the year.