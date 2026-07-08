'Egypt Were Robbed': Zohran Mamdani Says He Will Spend His Saved 6 Minutes Watching FIFA World Cup 2026 Replay | VIDEO | X

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani mixed football with politics while announcing a new bus improvement plan, joking that New Yorkers could use the time they save to "agree that Egypt were robbed" in their FIFA World Cup 2026 defeat against Argentina.

While unveiling the "Next Stop: Better Buses, Faster Service" initiative, Mamdani explained that faster bus journeys would give commuters more time with their families and for everyday activities.

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He then added, "It means agreeing with your friends that Egypt were robbed yesterday," drawing loud cheers and applause from the audience.

After the event, a reporter asked Mamdani what he would personally do with the six minutes saved by the new bus service. Without hesitation, he smiled and replied, "Watch the replay," a reference to Egypt's dramatic Round of 16 defeat.

Egypt's 3-2 defeat to Argentina sparked widespread debate after a second-half goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul that took place earlier in the move.

Although Egypt later scored again, Argentina completed a late comeback to seal a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, leaving many fans and pundits questioning the controversial decision.