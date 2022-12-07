Eden Hazard retires from international football aged 31 after Belgium exit in the group stage of the World Cup

e-Paper Get App
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard called time on his international career after Belgium were dumped out World Cup in Qatar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard called time on his international career after Belgium were dumped out of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Hazard has had an injury riddled three seasons since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019

The 31-year-old was capped 126 times by Belgium, while his last appearance for the national team came as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Croatia last week, which resulted in his side being eliminated at the group stage.

Hazard had struggled for playing time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, starting just two games for Real Madrid since the season started in August.

And now Hazard has made the decision to focus solely on club football for the remainder of his career.

Hazard took to Instagram to put up an emotional post and announce his retirement.

‘A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008.

‘I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.’

