 Ecstasy Or Agony: 'Biological Male' Imane Khelif & Lin Yu-Ting Eye Gold In Women's Boxing Final At Paris Olympics
The boxing event at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been overshadowed by a gender row involving Imane Khelif & Lin Yu-Ting

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting is one step away from Olympic glory. Lin claimed a unanimous points decision victory over Esra Yildiz Kahraman in her 57kg semifinal bout and called her journey a tough one.

The boxer reached the final amid controversy over gender row which also involves Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who earlier also reached the final of her 66kg division. 

Boxing event at Paris Olympics 2024 has been overshadowed by gender row. Both  Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif have come under scrutiny after the Olympic-banished International Boxing Association disqualified both fighters from last year's world championships for allegedly failing an eligibility test. 

In the ongoing Olympics, Khelif was accused of being ‘male’, while Taiwanese Yu-Ting's opponents made a cross with their fingers, indicating the double XX chromosome of a woman. In fact following her semifinal win, Kahraman showed the same sign while Lin left the ring.

Despite all the distractions, both boxers have dominated all of their respective Olympic bouts. While Khelif had a mixed reaction to the allegations being made against her, Lin has hardly spoke about her being dragged into the controversy. As time for the final nears, both boxers will try and stand on top of the podium trying to put an end to the gender row.

