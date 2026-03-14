East Bengal Seek Crucial Home Victory Against Winless Kerala Blasters; Bengaluru FC Host Unbeaten Mohun Bagan SG |

Kolkata: East Bengal FC will look to return to winning ways when they take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The match is scheduled for a 17:00 IST kick-off.

Later in the evening, Bengaluru FC will host table toppers and unbeaten Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, with the kick-off slated for 19:30 IST.

Both matches will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

East Bengal FC played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against FC Goa in their last outing at Kolkata. The Red and Gold Brigade currently sit fourth in the standings with seven points from four matches.

Shiibu Preman

Shiibu Preman

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, going down 0-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Kochi. The Yellow Army remain 12th in the table without a point.

In the previous ten meetings between both the sides, Kerala Blasters hold a narrow edge with four wins to East Bengal's three, alongside three draws. East Bengal emerged victorious in their last encounter in January 2025, securing a 2-1 win at the VYBK through goals from Vishnu PV and Hijazi Maher, while Danish Farooq netted for Kerala.

Speaking ahead of their home fixture, East Bengal FC head coach Óscar Bruzón said, “There is a narrative that East Bengal must win the league, but inside the club we know where we are and what our goals are. This is already the best start for East Bengal in the ISL, and tomorrow we have another opportunity to strengthen our position among the top teams. Our focus is on consistency, improving every game, and continuing the progress of this project.”

Forward Edmund Lalrindika, who has gradually become a stable component in the East Bengal attack, said, “I had several injuries before coming here, but the club supported me a lot. I worked hard on my rehabilitation and recovery, and that helped me come back stronger. Now I’m happy to be playing again for East Bengal. Of course, as an attacking player I like to score goals and create assists, but the most important thing for me is that the team wins. When the team wins, everything else follows.”

Pal Pillai

Pal Pillai

Despite their desperation for their first win points, Kerala Blasters have played some entertaining football under David Català, and the Spanish tactician is focused on refining their execution in the final third.

Speaking ahead of the match, Català acknowledged the team's early-season struggles. “It’s true our situation is not where we expected it to be, but in the last match we created many chances. The key now is to keep believing in our work and make sure we convert those opportunities,” he said. “We know we are facing a strong team, but if we play with more intensity, keep possession, and show personality, I am confident we can compete and fight for the result.”

Discussing how he is managing the squad’s morale amidst their winless run, Català added, “The most important thing is to keep speaking with the players, keep the same mentality and energy in training, and make them believe that the work we are doing is the right way forward.”

Pal Pillai

Echoing his coach's determination, Kerala Blasters forward Kevin Yoke expressed the squad's readiness to turn things around. “We work very hard during the week and the focus is always on improving ourselves. Now we just want to show that work on the pitch tomorrow,” Yoke said. “Winning games always gives the forwards more confidence, and we believe if we keep working together the goals and results will come. The whole squad is focused and ready. Our aim is to give our best performance and help the team get a positive result.”

East Bengal FC will aim to dictate the tempo and capitalise on their passionate home support, while Kerala Blasters must sharpen their finishing to end their barren run. With both teams desperate for three crucial points points, the clash in Kolkata promises to be a fiercely contested affair.

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Bengaluru FC bounced back with a vital 2-1 away victory over Mohammedan SC in their last match, courtesy of first-half strikes from Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan. The win moved the Blues up to fifth in the standings with seven points.

In contrast, Mohun Bagan Super Giant extended their flawless start with a sensational 5-1 victory over Odisha FC, propelled by a breathtaking four-goal haul from Jamie Maclaren and a strike from Alberto Rodríguez. The Mariners sit firmly at the top of the table with 12 points from four consecutive wins.

Pal Pillai

Mohun Bagan have historically dominated this fixture. In 12 previous ISL meetings, the Mariners boast nine victories compared to Bengaluru's two, alongside a single draw. Their most recent clash in April 2025 saw Mohun Bagan claim a 2-1 victory at the VYBK, courtesy of strikes from Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren, while Bengaluru benefitted from an Alberto Rodríguez own goal.

Speaking ahead of their home fixture, Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh acknowledged the magnitude of the task. “Mohun Bagan is a very strong side and they have been performing well, so it will be a big challenge for us. But our focus is on fighting as a team and taking a positive result,” Singh said. “We respect the opponent, but our main focus is on what we can do. If we play to our strengths and work as a unit, we can compete with any team.”

On the required mentality for this high-stakes clash, Singh added, “I want the players to give everything for the full 90 minutes and to fight for every ball and run that extra yard for the team.”

Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan, who recently opened his scoring account for the Blues, is eager to face his former club but remains fully focused on the task at hand. “I have great memories and friends at Mohun Bagan, but once the match starts there are no emotions. I will give my 100 per cent for my current team,” Ashique stated. “There is no extra pressure. Our focus is to follow the plan, work hard, and give everything on the pitch.”

Mohun Bagan have played some highly entertaining football under Sergio Lobera, showing signs of their intent to establish a clear, ruthless identity for their style of play.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lobera said, “Bengaluru are always difficult opponents at the Kanteerava. We have studied their games carefully and will prepare in the best possible way. If we have to win the league we need to win the difficult games beating the best teams away from home.”

Echoing his coach's determination, Mohun Bagan midfielder Anirudh Thapa said, “After arriving this season, it was important to build momentum. We are focussed on following the instructions given by our coach match after match. This team has the quality and caliber to deliver on any stage.”

Bengaluru FC will rely on their defensive organisation and home advantage to halt the visitors' flawless run, whereas Mohun Bagan SG will look to unleash their relentless attacking firepower once again.