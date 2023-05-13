It used to be 'Sachin, Sachin' and now 'Surya, Surya': Harbhajan on Suryakumar's impact at Wankhede

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh opined that Suryakumar Yadav is building himself a legacy as strong as Sachin Tendulkar. Harbhajan's statement came after Suraykumar Yadav slammed his maiden IPL hundred on Friday against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav's audacious six gives him his maiden IPL hundred:

Suryakumar's maiden IPL century came off 49 balls through some of the most enterprising stroke play ever witnessed. The right-handed batter needed a six to get to the magical three-figure mark and reached there with an audacious sweep shot off Alzarri Joseph. His run tally in IPL 2023 has surged to 479 runs in 12 innings averaging 43.54.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, the 42-year-old said it gives him goosebumps when the Wankhede Crowd chants 'Surya' and he hopes to see him continue that run.

"I hope he remains fit and keep winning matches for MI. Because the chant of 'Surya, Surya' reverberates the whole ground the moment he comes to bat. Earlier, it used to be 'Sachin, Sachin', and then 'Malinga, Malinga'. Now, it's Suryakumar Yadav. There's no bigger name than Suryakumar in Mumbai Indians right now. He's winning everyone's hearts with his performances."

Harbhajan Singh salutes Suryakumar Yadav:

Harbhajan further claimed that the 32-year-old is dragging Mumbai Indians' campaign all by himself, adding:

"I can only bow down to him. Keep going. He's almost single-handedly steering MI's campaign. It's not as if others aren't performing, but Suryakumar is operating at a different level. He's unbelievable and unstoppable. I've lost out of words to praise him. Salute to him."

The Mumbai cricketer's hundred propelled the hosts to 218 in 20 overs. In response, the defending champions fell short by 27 runs.