Dutch forward Quincy Promes prosecuted for trafficking 1,360 kgs of cocaine in Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors announced that Dutch forward Quincy Promes, who plays for Spartak Moscow, is currently facing prosecution in the Netherlands for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking. According to the prosecutors, the 31-year-old former international is believed to have participated in smuggling approximately 1,360 kilograms of cocaine to the Netherlands or Belgium through two shipments in 2020.

Series of charges awaited

As of now, there has been no response from Promes' lawyer regarding the allegations. Requests for comments sent by Reuters went unanswered, and their office remained unreachable after business hours on Tuesday.

However, according to Dutch newspaper Het Parool, Promes' lawyer stated that he would provide a statement regarding the case during a pro forma hearing scheduled for the following Monday. It has been reported that Promes is not expected to attend this hearing, as mentioned by the news agency AFP-.

In addition to the drug trafficking charges, Promes, a former player for Ajax Amsterdam and Sevilla, is also facing assault charges in the Netherlands. This stems from an arrest made in connection with a stabbing incident in the Dutch town of Abcoude in July 2020. It was later revealed that the alleged victim was Promes' cousin, and the altercation occurred during a fight after a family party. Promes has consistently denied any involvement in the incident. A hearing for this particular case is also scheduled for Monday.