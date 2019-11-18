Duckworth bags singles MSLTA title

Pune: Second seeded James Duckworth of Australia won his fourth Challenger title of the year as he got past fifth seeded Jay Clarke of Britain in the finals of the sixth edition of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger 80 series event which concluded at the MSLTA School of tennis courts at the Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex.

In the singles finals, the 27-year-old James Duckworth from Brisbane, Australia registered a 4-6, 6-6, 6-4 win over fifth seeded Jay Clarke of Great Britain in a tight match which lasted 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Duckworth, playing his eighth straight Challenger event, made valuable 80 ATP points and $7200. The win at Pune will take back Duckworth in the top 100, cementing his place in the main draw of the Australian Open.

Jay Clarke, who was contesting his second ATP challenger final of the year, will have to be content with 48 ATP points and $4240 for his efforts of reaching the finals.

Meanwhile, Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan secured their second doubles title on the trot as they closed out another Indian Pair of Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni 7-6(3), 6-3 in the finals.

Ramkumar and Raja picked up a prize money of $3100 and 80 ATP points, while Arjun and Saketh had to be content with $1800 and 48 ATP points

"I'm thrilled to win the event, it has been a lot of handwork for me. I have been out of tennis since the latter part of 2017 and have gone through 5 major operations. this is for my family who has supported me.

I'm glad to get back in the Top 100 as it guarantees entry into bigger events and also ensures that I'm comfortable on finances " said Duckworth who was ranked as high as 82.

Clarke was heading well in the match after claiming the first set 6-4, in the second, Clarke had three breakpoints but could not hold on and then found himself broken and losing the second set.

In the third set Duckworth broke Clarke in the ninth game and seal the match 6-4 and fall on the ground celebrating his win.