'Dream Turns Into Reality!': Shah Rukh Khan Hails Jay Shah As Knight Riders Unveil Cricket Stadium Ahead Of 2028 LA Summer Olympics

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Shah Rukh Khan's long-cherished vision of taking cricket to new frontiers has taken a giant leap forward with the unveiling of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, Los Angeles. The state-of-the-art venue, developed by the Knight Riders Group, is set to become the home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC) while also playing a significant role in cricket's return to the Olympic Games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Sharing the milestone with fans on social media, Shah Rukh Khan called the moment the fulfilment of a dream. "What started as a dream... turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA," he said in a heartfelt video. The Bollywood superstar described the venue as much more than just a cricket stadium, saying it was built for sports, entertainment, families and memories that would last forever. He also thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta and everyone who supported the ambitious project from its inception.

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The new stadium marks a landmark moment for cricket's rapid growth in the United States. It will host Los Angeles Knight Riders' home fixtures in the 2026 Major League Cricket season and is expected to become one of the marquee venues when cricket returns to the Olympics after a 128-year absence at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. The project underlines the Knight Riders Group's long-term commitment to expanding the sport beyond traditional cricketing nations.

Built at Fairplex in Pomona, California, the venue is part of a reported $21 million investment by the Knight Riders Group. The stadium will initially accommodate around 5,000 spectators before expanding to approximately 12,000 seats by 2027 and eventually 15,000 seats in time for the Olympic Games. The phased expansion reflects the growing popularity of cricket in the American market and the increasing demand for world-class infrastructure.

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The unveiling also strengthens the Knight Riders' ever-expanding global cricket footprint. From the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20 and now the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan's franchise has evolved into one of the most recognisable brands in world cricket. The addition of a dedicated home stadium in Los Angeles further cements that ambition.

With cricket preparing for its historic Olympic comeback, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground is expected to become one of the sport's most significant venues outside its traditional heartlands. For Shah Rukh Khan, the project represents more than just a stadium, it is the realization of a vision to create a lasting home for cricket in the United States and inspire a new generation of fans ahead of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.