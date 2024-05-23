Dream 11 Cup Selection Tournament: Dhairya Patil's 107 Fires Gavaskar XI To 277 vs Vengsarkar XI

Dhairya Patil scored 107 runs for Gavaskar XI against Vengsarkar XI on day one of the Dream 11 Cup under 14 selection cricket tournament of M.C.A. Gavaskar XI scored 277 runs in 94.2 overs.

Dhairya Patil scored 107 runs in 163 balls with 16 fours and one six and he added 127 runs for the second wicket in the company of Agastya Kashikar (61). Devashish Ghodke (46) and Shane Raza (25) also added some useful runs to their total of 277. At one point Gavaskar XI were 277 for 6 but they lost their last four wickets on same score as last four got out on zero. Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma took three wicket in one over to make his tally of 4 for 42. He was well supported by Utkarsh Sungh (3/59) and Darshan Rathod with (2/31). At the end of day one Vengsarkar XI were 11 for no loss.

At Karnataka Sporting ground Shastri XI made 223 runs in 67.5 overs as Yash Singh (34), Darsh Doshi (67), Krish Patil (28) and Vedant kadu (21) gave some contribution to the team’s total. For Tendulkar XI Moksh Nikam was most successful bowler as he tok 4 for 52 and as well supported by Tanmay Mahansariya (3/45) and Shree Ganesh Dhanwade (3/36). At the end of first day Tendulkar XI were 85/2 in 24 overs. Shreyash Khilare (20 not out) and Harsh Kadam (35 not out) were at the creeze.

Brief Scores – AT OVAL MAIDAN - Gavaskar XI – 277 all out in 94.2 overs (Dhairya Patil 107, Agastya Kashikar 61, Devashish Ghodke 46, Shane Raza 25; Utkarsh Singh 3/59, Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 4/42, Darshan Rathod 2/31) v/S Vengsarkar XI – 11/0 in one over.

AT KARNATAKA SPORTING – Shastri XI – 223 all out in 67.5 overs (Yash Singh 34, Darsh Doshi 67, Krish Patil 28, Vedant Kadu 21; Tanmay Mahansariya 3/45, Shreeganesh Dhanawade 3/36, Moksh Nikam 4/52) V/s Tendulkar XI – 85/2 in 24 overs (Shreyash Khilare batting 20, Harsh Kadam batting 35).