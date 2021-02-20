Dragoness best for feature, Panchshil Breeders' Produce Stakes, a Grade 3 event

Mumbai: Dragoness, showcased a touch of class matched with dazzling speed while decimating the opposition in her only run to date, appeals the most for the Panchshil Breeders' Produce Stakes, a Grade 3 event, of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Puen race course on Sunday.

Coming from the stable of veteran trainer MK Jadhav, was most impressive in her victorious debut run earlier this season.

On the flip side, one would argue that the opposition was inexperienced and not as well cooked, but the sub-1:10 timing for the six furlong race she clocked was on tight reins and that is extraordinary, considering it was her first outing. With that blazing run under her belt, Dragoness will wear the ‘firm favourite’ mantle again. Although her rivals are a much better lot with a couple of them having tasted success on their debuts too, Dragoness is sure to be tested particularly over the extended furlong. Miracle is likely to be the one who could make her run. Hence the pre race notion is that the two fillies will engage themselves and if any other threat is lurking, it could the top weighted Infinite N Beyond.

First Race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Bold March Plate Div II (1400m): 1.Tanhaiyaan (4), 2. Ron (1), 3. Pride's Angel (5)

2. The Picasso Plate (1600m0: 1. Togrio (4), 2. Malhtoob (3), 3. Venezuela (5)

3. The Days Best Plate Div II (2000m): 1. Deasons Greetings (1), 2. Wind Whistler (3), 3. Justified (9)

4. The Pioneer Plate (1000m): 1. Petronia (6), 2. Cricus Queen (3), 3. Emerald (4)

5. The Hyderabad Race Club (2400m): 1. Parisian (3), 2. Wizard Of Stocks (2), 3. Golden Era (6)

6. The Hunt For Gold Plate Div II (1000m): 1. Divija (9), 2. Dashing Image (3), 3. Galloping Star (7)

7. The Panchshil Breeders' Produce Stakes (Gr 3; 1400m): 1. Dragoness (3), 2. Miracle (4), 3. Infinite N Beyond (1)

8. The Days Best Plate Div II (2000m): 1. Socrates (5), 2. Chancellor (3), 3. Mandeville (9)

9. The Bold March Plate Div I (1400m): 1. White River (6), 2. Thunderclap (3), 3. Arc Shine (2)

10. The Hunt For Gold Plate Div I (1000m): 1. Little More (7), 2. Star Sincerity (10), 3. Brave (9)

Day’s Best: Parisian (5-1)