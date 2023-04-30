Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023: Yadav unbeaten 106 runs powers Morajee to big win

Rahul Sagar, of Bombay Gymkhana and Nirlon Sports Club, presents a bouquet of flowers to MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik during the inauguration ceremony of the Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023. Joint Secretary Deepak Patil and MCA Apex Council members were present at the opening ceremony. |

Mumbai, April 30: Buoyed by Krishna Yadav’s unbeaten 106 runs (109-balls, 14x4,1x6) knock Morajee Velji CC registered a thumping 123-run victory over Palanpur CC in a Group-F first round match of the Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023, and played at the LIC ground, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Morajee Velje riding on number 8 bat Yadav who cracked a century and No. 9 bat Harun P who made an unbeaten 37 runs reached a challenging total of 246 for 8 wickets from their 45 overs. Later, Morajee Velji did well to dismiss Palanpur CC for 73 runs in 23.4 overs. Tejas T. claimed 4 wickets for 26 runs and Harsh P. took 2 wickets for just 2 runs.

In a Group-B match, the fine all-round efforts of Shekar Dalvi who picked 5 wickets for 17 runs and opener Bhavik Amlani century innings of 52 runs steer Aarey CC to a comfortable 7 wicket win against Oriental CC.

Earlier, the prestigious Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023 was inaugurated by MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik, Joint Secretary Deepak Patil along with Rahul Sagar, of Bombay Gymkhana and Nirlon Sports Club and in the presence of MCA Apex Council Members at the Bombay Gymkhana on Sunday morning. A total number of 133 maidan clubs affiliated to MCA are participating in the tournament. The top 16 clubs will qualify to participate in the ‘H’ Division of the Kanga League next season.

Brief scores: Morajee Velji CC 246 for 8, 45 overs (Krishna Yadav 106* (109-balls, 14x4,1x6), Harun P. 37*; C. Suraj 21, C. Muhbeen 21; Prasad J 4 for 32, Mahesh N. 2 for 32) beat Palanpur CC 73 all out, 23.4 overs (Soham S. 15; Tejas T. 4 for 26, Jarsh P. 2 for 2). Result: Morarji Velji won by 123 runs.

Gallant CC 132 all out, 38 overs (Vikas Bhosale 31, Mandar Nalawade 31; 4 for 17, 2 for 23, 2 for 27); Dhruv Gothi 4 for 17, Prasad Tamhankar 2 for 23, Bipin Shukla 2 for 27) lost to Adarsh CC 133 for 4, 24.2 overs (Yash Somieskar 58 (51-balls, 7x4), Abhishek Palav 51* (57-balls, 6x4). Result: Adarsh Cricket Club won by 6 wickets.

Oriental CC 97 all out, 34.1 overs (Indraneel Nikam 27; Shekar Dalvi 5 for 17, Akshad Redkar 2 for 13, Padmanabhan Mudliar 2 for 21) lost to Aarey CC 98 for 3 wickets, 14 overs (Bhavik Amlani 52, Chirag Pagdhare 29*; Tejas Rajput 3 for 36). Result: Aarey CC won by 7 wickets.



Mumbai: After a hiatus of three years, the Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) will resume their annual MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League. MCC and JSF are keen to organize Season 9 of the Cricket League, which will commence from Monday, May 1, 2023. The final is slated to be played on May 20, 2023.

The MitsuiShoji League was not conducted in the last three years due to the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions and keeping in mind the safety aspects of the young cricketers.

Jwala Singh, founder of the MitsuiShoji Cricket League said, “I am happy to restart this league again as its very close to my heart. When we started this in year 2011 there were no T20 cricket tournaments. But now I am happy to see that there are many new leagues coming up which is really good for Mumbai cricket”.

“This league has always being backed and supported by Mr. Lal Bharwaney, an Indian businessman, based in Korea. He has been associated with this event, since its inception in 2011. Bharwaney is an ardent cricket enthusiast and has played a major role in the conduct of the MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League.”

I would also like to thank all our sponsors MitsuiShoji, ANM, AQUANT and all supporters, captains, coaches and especially the media who have always supported all our efforts.

Jwala Singh also revealed that the MCC and JSF have from Season 9 decided to honour a media person and a renowned coach. “I am extremely proud to announce that from the Season 9 League, we have instituted a special award to be presented each to a sports journalist and a grassroots level cricket coach. These awards are in recognition of the efforts of the journalists and the coach who really work hard to support grassroots level players. Sadly their efforts always went unnoticed. We all experienced how many where helpless during Covid times and very few people came forward in support, this will be a very small contribution from MCC. The awards will be presented on the final day during the prize distribution function.”

Five teams -- Bandra Heroes, Ghatkopar Jets, Mumbai Police City Riders, Shivaji Park Heroes and Thane Marathas, will be competing for the top honours. The initial phase will be a double-leg round-robin league format and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The total prize fund for league is approx Rs 2 lakh, including all individual prizes. Every winner of the ‘Man of the Match’ awards will receive Rs 2500 plus gifts.

In the past accomplished cricketers, including Sri Lankan Chaminda Vaas, and Mumbai top-notch players like Wasim Jaffer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dubey, Shams Mulani, Amol Mazumdar, Bhavin Thakker, Vinayak Samant, Vinayak Mane, Arman Jaffer, Hardik Tamore and many established names have been part of the league either as players and/or member of the coaching staff.

The opening ceremony and the first match will be played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive. Mumbai Police City Riders and Bandra Heroes will clash in the first match. Besides Police Gymkhana ground, matches would also be played at the Oval Maidan and Air India ground, Kalina.

The Grand Finals of the League will be played in presence of legendary fast bowler Chaminda Vaas on 20th May under floodlights at Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

The Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) along with Jwala Sports Foundation and Mitsui Shoji has always strived hard from the development and promotion of cricket and encouragement of young talented cricketers in the city of Mumbai and the suburban areas of the city. Together the three entities have organized and conducted many cricket activities, including coaching programs, clinics and tournaments, which attracted an overwhelming response from all cricketers.